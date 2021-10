Another day in this pandemic-wracked economy, another installment of “inflation through the roof.”. The latest reading on consumer prices came out today — up year over year for the month of September by 5.4%, which is just a smidge higher than inflation was running in August. The core rate — stripping out food and energy, which were really soaring in September — was up 4% year over year.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO