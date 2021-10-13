Tell us: what do you hope to see in the UK autumn budget?

The autumn budget will be announced on 27 October

Rishi Sunak will announce his autumn budget on 27 October, setting out plans to inject £140bn of extra spending into the economy.

The chancellor has said he wants to balance funding for public services with “keeping the public finances on a sustainable path”. Some government departments have had their budgets slashed by up to 40% over the past decade.

