CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lego plans to remove gender stereotypes from toys

By CNN
live5news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - Lego announced it is working to remove gender stereotypes from its toys. The decision comes after research commissioned by the Lego Group and carried out by the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. Almost 7,000 parents and children worldwide were surveyed. The study showed 42% of girls...

www.live5news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hooters amends uniform policy after employees condemn ‘disturbing’ new shorts

Hooters has said it will allow employees to “choose” which uniform they wish to wear after female staff members criticised the restaurant chain’s new shorts and compared them to “underwear”.The restaurant, which is infamous for the tight-fitting uniforms required for female employees known as “Hooters Girls,” unveiled its new shorts this month, according to videos shared to TikTok.Since rolling out the shorter shorts, Hooters employees have spoken out against the updated uniform, with female members of staff taking to TikTok to share their concerns over the length of the new shorts, while others have threatened to quit.In one viral...
BUSINESS
talesbuzz.com

Hooters reverses policy on skimpy new underwear bottoms

Hooters’ rump-roasted new uniform policy has bottomed out. The company now says it is reversing its recent mandate that female servers trade in their already short shorts for new skin-tight, bikini-cut bottoms. “As we continue to listen and update the image of the Hooters Girls, we are clarifying that they...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geena Davis
Washington Examiner

Short order: Some Hooters waitresses concerned about underwearlike new uniforms

Hooters waitresses wear short shorts, and some are complaining about how tiny they're getting. The restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad servers and chicken wings, issued new uniforms, including shorts that look almost like hip-hugger underwear. Two different companies, either Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operates each...
RESTAURANTS
Rejoice Denhere

Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Stereotypes#Toys#The Lego Group#Cnn Newsource
live5news.com

Day after brain surgery, teacher reads to students on Facebook Live

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (WTAE) - Just one day after a Pennsylvania teacher had surgery to remove a brain tumor, she hopped on Facebook Live to read her elementary school students a bedtime story and let them know that she was OK. Mrs. K.D. Meucci is a 4th grade teacher at...
EDUCATION
Cheddar News

Trevor Project CEO on the Harm Chappelle's Netflix Special, Other Media Can Have on LGBTQ+ Youth

Dave Chappelle’s recent Netflix special "The Closer" has sparked a greater conversation about the impact media has on marginalized groups and the LGBTQ+ community in particular. Amit Paley, CEO and executive producer of the Trevor Project, joined Cheddar to discuss the bullying that stems from content consumed on television and social media. He also talked about remarks made by Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos about the special claiming the content does not translate to real-world harm. "It’s important that we make clear that words really do matter. Words lead to real-life consequences, and when people in positions of power use rhetoric that demeans, belittles, and attacks LGBTQ young people, especially transgender people, that can lead to all sorts of negative outcomes," Paley said.
TV & VIDEOS
live5news.com

5-year-old sells pumpkins to raise money for others

MONTICELLO, Minn. (WCCO) - What began as some father-son bonding last year has grown into something more. Emmitt Cox, 5, and his family produced about 200 pumpkins last year and they weren’t sure what to do with all of them. “We thought this would be a good opportunity for Emmitt...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Fatherly

Kids Are Mimicking ‘Squid Game’ at School — And It’s a Problem

It’s hard to ignore the popularity that is Netflix’s Squid Game. It’s a unique storyline that has quickly solidified itself as the most-watched Netflix title of all time. Of course, there’s a reason it’s so popular – it’s got the right mix of intrigue, fear, and mystery. But – it’s not for kids. Even still, with the show’s TV-MA rating, children are mimicking the show on the playground at schools, and now teachers are issuing warnings to parents. Here’s what you need to know.
KIDS
allears.net

10 Disney Recipes for a Halloween Movie Marathon!

The spookiest time of the year is upon us! That means candy, decorations, candy, and fun costumes! Did we mention candy?. We all know that the spookiest holiday is big on sweets, but another fun part this time of the year is the movies! Hocus Pocus, Nightmare Before Christmas, Halloweentown, and plenty of other spooky Disney classics all join our movie marathon rotations. And what better way to enjoy some Disney movie classics than with some tasty Disney recipes?!
RECIPES
mediafeed.org

Harry Potter fans should check out these books

The Harry Potter series was credited with getting a lot of reluctant readers to enjoy books, and the importance of that cannot be overstated. However, now that most young readers are already familiar with the adventures of Harry and his friends, I suggest the following series for readers of all ages looking for something similar in tone or who are just looking for a new world to fall in love with.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Telegraph

Why parents should stop obsessing about having happy children

Few now disagree that our young people are facing a mental health crisis, with the number of children being referred to NHS mental health services almost doubling since the pandemic and charities last week calling for drop-in clinics to be urgently set up to cope with the level of need.
KIDS
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy