TSLA Stock 0.5% Up, Tesla Expands Presence in Palo Alto, Slated to Release Earnings Next Week

Payment platform Strike says US users can now convert their salaries to Bitcoin. The new feature allows access regardless of the employer’s adoption. Strike, a Lightning Network payments platform, is now letting its US users opt for instant conversion of their paychecks to Bitcoin. The feature, dubbed Pay Me in Bitcoin, was introduced on Thursday and does not require paying employers to have or embrace BTC. Instead, recipient-users can deposit all or part of their salaries into their Strike account, select an amount, and convert it. The new sum credits to their Bitcoin balance after which they can cash it out in BTC or leave it untouched. This feature is available throughout the US except for New York and Hawaii, according to a Strike spokesperson. At the moment, Strike is not charging a commission fee for this service.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO