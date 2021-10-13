CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palo Alto, CA

TSLA Stock 0.5% Up, Tesla Expands Presence in Palo Alto, Slated to Release Earnings Next Week

Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite the relocation of its headquarters to Texas, Tesla is still acquiring more office space in Palo Alto as it plans to increase output. According to reports, electric car maker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is expanding its business presence in Palo Alto despite moving its headquarters to Texas. Tesla reached an agreement to lease office space from IT giant HP Inc, near the automaker’s current headquarters in Palo Alto.

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Coinspeaker

ProShares on Verge of Launching First Bitcoin Futures ETF in US on NYSE

Fund manager ProShares has reportedly received permission from the SEC to launch a US-based Bitcoin futures ETF tomorrow. Asset managers ProShares is ready to launch an eagerly-anticipated Bitcoin futures ETF on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) tomorrow morning. The ETF, which comes after the SEC began permitting US ETFs, will grant investors exposure to Bitcoin. This exposure is only limited to betting on the price swings of underlying assets without necessarily owning them outright.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin Adds $610B to Crypto Industry, Pushing Market Cap to $2.6T

Besides Bitcoin and Ethereum, the remaining eight digital currencies that make up the 10 ten coins on Coingecko contribute more than $30 billion each to the combined crypto market cap. As aided by Bitcoin, the digital currency industry experienced a massive price rejuvenation in the past week, pushing the combined...
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Net Worth of Elon Musk at All-Time High, Same as That of Gates and Buffett Combined

While Musk secures his position as the richest person on earth, Bezos’s net worth has shifted to the second. Elon Musk has climbed the ladder and now sits at the top rung in the race of billionaire rankings. As the Founder and Chief-Executive Officer of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk is presently the richest person in the world. Even more surprisingly, the net worth of Elon Musk currently is equal to the net worth of Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder, and Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, combined. Musk’s net worth is at a whopping $230 Billion as of Friday morning, according to a report by Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
City
Fremont, CA
Palo Alto, CA
Business
City
Palo Alto, CA
Coinspeaker

Bakkt Completes Business Combination with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings

The financial advisor to Bakkt Holdings in this deal was the investment banking company PJ Solomon. Atlanta-based digital asset trading firm Bakkt Holdings LLC has completed a business combination with special purpose acquisition company VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIH). Bakkt had passed a prior announcement about the business combination before announcing the deal on the 15th of October. Now, the joint company has begun operating as Bakkt Holding.
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Grayscale Seeks to Convert Its Bitcoin Trust into BTC-Settled ETF, Investors Unsettled

After the hint dropped by Grayscale, a Twitter user ‘svrgnindividual’ raised concerns about the restructure’s impact on investors holding Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust shares. Grayscale came in news after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the cash-settled Bitcoin futures ETF. The SEC accepted the registration of securities from ProShares Trust’s...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Coinspeaker

Strike Expands Service to Allow US Users Receive Income Payment in Bitcoin

Payment platform Strike says US users can now convert their salaries to Bitcoin. The new feature allows access regardless of the employer’s adoption. Strike, a Lightning Network payments platform, is now letting its US users opt for instant conversion of their paychecks to Bitcoin. The feature, dubbed Pay Me in Bitcoin, was introduced on Thursday and does not require paying employers to have or embrace BTC. Instead, recipient-users can deposit all or part of their salaries into their Strike account, select an amount, and convert it. The new sum credits to their Bitcoin balance after which they can cash it out in BTC or leave it untouched. This feature is available throughout the US except for New York and Hawaii, according to a Strike spokesperson. At the moment, Strike is not charging a commission fee for this service.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin on Verge of Hitting $60K as Investors Anticipate Launch of First US ETF

As Bitcoin nears $60K and looks to scaling its previous all time high, members of the community are hopeful for a US Bitcoin ETF approval. Bitcoin is fast approaching the $60K price level, even as investors anticipate the first US BTC exchange-traded fund (ETF). On a six-month high, the popular crypto incurred a little retracement on Thursday but recovered to rise 4% to $59,664. Currently, Bitcoin’s all-time high is $64,895 from back in April.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Elon Musk’s Tesla Bitcoin Investment Brings $1 Billion in Profit

Tesla currently holds almost 43,200 BTC, with is worth nearly $2.5 billion at today’s price. Tesla and Elon Musk’s investment in the crypto space is already proving to be a very good move so far as its stake in Bitcoin is already up by $1 billion. Bitcoin has rallied this past week and hit the $60K mark for the first time yesterday which was also a new five-month high this week.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

SumUp, European Rival to PayPal, Buys Fivestars for $317M to Enter US

The SumUp-acquired company Fivestars had previously raised a total of $115 million and seen support from investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners and Menlo Ventures. In an effort to expand and strengthen competition with rivals in the United States, a UK-based payment process SumUp has acquired Fivestars, a market startup. A...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsla#Tesla Shares#Tesla Expands Presence#Tesla Inc Lrb#Registry#Hp Inc#Oracle#Japanese
Coinspeaker

GitLab Raises IPO Target Price Range, Looking for $11B Valuation

According to Renaissance Capital, GitLab would have a fully diluted market value of $9.4 billion at the “midpoint of its first recommended range.”. Gitlab Inc is now on course to debut on Nasdaq with a valuation that could rise to $10 billion. The software development platform updated its IPO filing to include a higher expected pricing interval. A statement from GitLab revealed that the company and co-founder Sytse “Sid” Sijbrandij sold 10.4 million shares for $77 each on Wednesday after marketing them for $66 to $69 apiece. On Tuesday, Gitlab raised its price goal from $55 to $60, up from a previous range of $55 to $60. According to the outstanding shares mentioned in its IPO filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gitlab has a market value of $ 11 billion at $77 a share. The company’s fully diluted valuation would be more than $12 billion after accounting for employee stock options and restricted stock units.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Coinspeaker

US Officially Overtakes China Becoming Top Destination for Bitcoin Miners

The United States now dominates more than 35% of the global Bitcoin hashrate. Over the last few months, China’s dominance has dropped from 65% to zero. The United States has been clearly gaining at the cost of China’s heavy crackdown on crypto miners. As per the latest reports, US has emerged as the number one destination for Bitcoin miners beating China for the first time in history.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

SPCE Stock Down 17%, Virgin Galactic Postpones Commercial Space Flights to Q4 2022

Virgin Galactic stock has gained approximately 7.22% in the past year but has dropped approximately 20% and 8.9% in the past three months and one month respectively. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) stock was trading at around $19.96, down 17% during today’s premarket. The vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, today announced that it will begin the planned enhancement program for its VMS Eve and VSS Unity. Additionally, the company will conduct the Unity 23 test flight after the planned enhancement program work is over. According to the company through a note to investors, the scheduled enhancement program is meant to improve the vehicle performance. Additionally, the program is meant to enhance vehicle flight-rate capability. Notably, the company intends to complete the vehicle testing program that includes a planned research test flight with the Italian Air Force. This is expected to happen before Virgin Galactic will start commercial flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Coinspeaker

Ethereum Virtual Machine Aurora Labs to Raise $12M in First Funding Round

Aurora said that it will use the funds for the development and maintenance of the EVM along with the bridges that it is currently operating between Ethereum and NEAR. On Thursday, October 14, Ethereum virtual machine Aurora announced that it had secured $12 million in a private funding round from players like Electric Capital, Pantera Capital and Dragon Fly Capital. This Ethereum-scaling solution focuses on scaling decentralized applications on the NEAR protocol.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Tesla
Coinspeaker

Binance Labs and Animoca Brands Lead Highstreet’s Strategic Round

The collaboration with Binance Smart Chain allows Highstreet to depict novel methods of representing Decentralised Finance uses and applications for the metaverse. Highstreet has been able to successfully complete a second seed investment round, to launch its commerce-targeted metaverse through Binance Labs and Animoca Brands funding. Highstreet is building its...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin Futures ETF Approval Rumors Get Stronger: Bitcoin (BTC) Crosses $59,000 Mark

The latest Bloomberg report suggests that there will be no opposition by the US SEC in approving the upcoming Bitcoin futures ETF. The anticipation that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will soon provide its approval for a Bitcoin ETF is getting stronger every passing day. Putting further confidence, the latest Bloomberg report suggests that the SEC won’t pose any resistance to the upcoming Bitcoin futures ETF.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

New Coinbase NFT Platform Witnesses 1.1 Million Sign-ups for Waitlist

The Coinbase NFT platform will be initially available to users from the United States who are at least eighteen years old. The waitlist for Coinbase Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform is witnessing huge incoming numbers as thousands of people want to sign up for the platform’s upcoming launch. Since the waitlist went live on the 12th of October, there have already been more than one million sign-ups for Coinbase NFT platform. The American company announced its waitlist through a blog post, publicizing its up-and-coming NFT platform that is destined to launch sometime this year. While the platform will, in the beginning, support Ethereum-based ERC-721 and ERC-1155 token standards, there is a plan set to reach out to other blockchain networks later.
ECONOMY
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy