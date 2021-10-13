TSLA Stock 0.5% Up, Tesla Expands Presence in Palo Alto, Slated to Release Earnings Next Week
Despite the relocation of its headquarters to Texas, Tesla is still acquiring more office space in Palo Alto as it plans to increase output. According to reports, electric car maker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is expanding its business presence in Palo Alto despite moving its headquarters to Texas. Tesla reached an agreement to lease office space from IT giant HP Inc, near the automaker’s current headquarters in Palo Alto.www.coinspeaker.com
