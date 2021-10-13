Netflix's Squid Game is its biggest original ever (at least, according to Netflix)
Netflix's Squid Game, the dark Korean series about desperate people battling each other to survive a deadly competition of children's games, is officially the most-viewed original the streaming service has ever released -- series or movie. (At least, according to Netflix it is). In a tweet Tuesday, Netflix said Squid Game has been viewed by 111 million accounts, putting the breakout series easily at the top of its own rankings of Netflix's most popular shows and films.www.cnet.com
Comments / 0