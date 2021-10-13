Netflix's Squid Game is its biggest original ever (at least, according to Netflix)

Today DC released a new tease for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie The Batman ahead of the new trailer dropping at this weekend's DC FanDome event. The teaser lives up to that name as it is very short, but it does give an ominous sense of darkness that we have been promised from this latest iteration of the Dark Knight, and features a solitary Bat Signal being projected in deep red into the sky, while announcing the trailer's imminent arrival on October 16th and comes with the phrase, "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," which is said by Robert Pattinson in full Batman voice.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO