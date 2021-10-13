CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientific Games Inks Technology Agreement With LOTTO Hessen

By Shivani Kumaresan
 5 days ago
  • Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) has finalized a technology agreement with its lottery partner LOTTO Hessen in Germany. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The company will launch its new SYMPHONY gaming systems technology, migrating the AEGIS gaming system it currently provides.
  • Scientific Games will serve LOTTO Hessen with software support from its tech facility in Vienna, Austria.
  • In the first phase of the modernization plan, Scientific Games' OGS Open Gaming System will connect to LOTTO Hessen's internet system to give players throughout Germany access to online gaming experience directly from the Lottery's website.
  • Price Action: SGMS shares closed higher by 4.40% at $81.41 on Tuesday.

