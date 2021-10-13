Scientific Games Inks Technology Agreement With LOTTO Hessen

Gambling software business Playtech has agreed a £2.7 billion takeover by Australian slot machine firm Aristocrat.Isle of Man-based Playtech told investors it has agreed an offer worth 680p per share, representing a 58.4% premium on Playtech’s closing price on Friday.The move is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2022, if shareholders approve the deal, the firms said.The combination will create one of the world’s biggest business-to-business gaming firms and follows a period of busy acquisition activity in the UK gambling sector.Playtech, which was founded in 1999, has pushed forward with a recent growth strategy, including expansion in North...
Comments / 0