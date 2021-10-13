Dense Fog Advisory issued for Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Dade; Dawson; DeKalb; Douglas; Fannin; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Gilmer; Gordon; Gwinnett; Hall; Haralson; Heard; Henry; Jackson; Lumpkin; Madison; Meriwether; Morgan; Murray; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Paulding; Pickens; Pike; Polk; Rockdale; South Fulton; Spalding; Towns; Troup; Union; Walker; Walton; White; Whitfield DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to a quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of dense fog have developed overnight for portions of north Georgia, mostly in low lying area, where visibilities have fallen to a quarter of a mile or less in several areas. Please use caution when driving in areas of dense fog by using low beams and leaving plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.