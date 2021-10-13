CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Ag stats: Kansas crop progress and condition report – week ending October 10, 2021

Cover picture for the articleFor the week ending October 10, 2021, there were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 14% very short, 28% short, 51% adequate, and 7% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 13% very short, 36% short, 49% adequate, and 2% surplus.

