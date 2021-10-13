Ag stats: Kansas crop progress and condition report – week ending October 10, 2021

Based on October 1 conditions, corn production in Colorado is forecast at 148.74 million bushels, up 21 percent from last year's 122.96 million bushels, according to the October 1 Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Corn producers planted an estimated 1.39 million acres in 2021, down 2 percent from last year. The 1.10 million acres expected to be harvested for grain this year are 50,000 acres above the 1.06 million acres harvested a year ago. Corn yield is estimated at 134.0 bushels per acre, up 2.0 bushels per acre from the September 1 forecast and 18.0 bushels per acre above last year's final yield. As of October 3, Colorado's corn crop condition was rated 13 percent very poor, 17 percent poor, 20 percent fair, 42 percent good, and 8 percent excellent. Corn harvested for grain was 22 percent complete, compared with 28 percent last year and the 5-year average of 15 percent.
