Ag stats: Kansas crop progress and condition report – week ending October 10, 2021

(Des Moines, IA) — The latest U-S-D-A weekly crop report finds that Iowa farmers were able to work around some rain showers. The report says 43 percent of the state’s corn is now in the bin – up from 30 percent last week. That puts the Iowa corn harvest one week ahead of the five-year average. The bean harvest moved up to 70 percent completed, compared to 56 percent the week before. That’s also a week ahead of average. The report from the U-S Agriculture Department says more than half of the soybean crop remains to be harvested in south-central Iowa while all other districts have at least 52 percent pulled from the fields.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO