Sweden U21 player says he was racially abused by opponent

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — The Swedish soccer association says a player on the country’s under-21 team has claimed he was racially abused by an opponent in a European Championship qualifier against Italy. Anthony Elanga is a striker who plays at Manchester United. He says he was subjected to a racist comment in the match in Monza on Tuesday. Sweden under-21 coach Claes Eriksson says the team has submitted an oral report to both the referees and the match delegates. Sweden scored an equalizer in second-half stoppage time in a 1-1 draw. The Italian soccer federation has denied that any racist incident occurred.

