Rolling Stones Pulling Song 'Brown Sugar' from Concerts for Lyrics That Reference Slavery
The Rolling Stones are retiring one of their biggest hits for the foreseeable future. Last week, bandmates Keith Richards and Mick Jagger confirmed to Los Angeles Times that, for now, they won't be performing "Brown Sugar" due to its lyrics referencing slavery. The rockers are currently on their long-delayed No Filter tour and have yet to perform the song, typically a regular on their setlist.people.com
