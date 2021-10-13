CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stones Pulling Song 'Brown Sugar' from Concerts for Lyrics That Reference Slavery

By Vanessa Etienne
People
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rolling Stones are retiring one of their biggest hits for the foreseeable future. Last week, bandmates Keith Richards and Mick Jagger confirmed to Los Angeles Times that, for now, they won't be performing "Brown Sugar" due to its lyrics referencing slavery. The rockers are currently on their long-delayed No Filter tour and have yet to perform the song, typically a regular on their setlist.

