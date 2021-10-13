CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lee Curtis Honors Mom by Recreating Must-See Psycho Look

By Elyse Dupre
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to Viral 2021 Golden Globes Look. Jamie Lee Curtis dressed up as her late mother Janet Leigh's Psycho character for the costume party premiere of Halloween Kills in Hollywood, Calif. on Oct. 12. Leigh played Marion Crane in the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock film and famously...

Jamie Lee Curtis dresses up as mom Janet Leigh for premiere

Jamie Lee Curtis honoured her late mother, Janet Leigh, at the premiere of ‘Halloween Kills’. The 62-year-old actress attended the costume party screening of her latest movie – in which she reprises her role as Laurie Strode – at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday (12.10.21) and turned heads by dressing as her mom’s ‘Psycho’ character, Marion Crane.
The Tragic Death Of Jamie Lee Curtis' Brother

Jamie Lee Curtis has a big family, mainly thanks to her father's active love life. In addition to Jamie, the legendary actor Tony Curtis fathered five other children with his first three wives. While the "Some Like It Hot" star married a total of six times, his three latter marriages produced no children, according to Biography. With "Psycho" star Janet Leigh, to whom he was married between 1951 and 1962, Tony had two daughters: Kelly, born in 1956, and Jamie, born in 1958. The marriage fell apart when he became involved with 17-year-old German actor Christine Kaufmann, with whom he had shared the screen in "Taras Bulba."
Jamie Lee Curtis hates the term 'anti-aging': 'Why do you want to look 17 when you're 70?'

Jamie Lee Curtis is one of Hollywood's greatest natural beauties, but according to her, that's always been a very conscious choice. "I have been an advocate for natural beauty for a long time, mostly because I've had the trial and error of the other part," she told Irish broadcaster Lorraine Keane on Tuesday. "I did plastic surgery — it didn't work. I hated it. It made me feel worse.
Jamie Lee Curtis Attends ‘Halloween Kills’ Premiere Dressed as Her Mom’s Iconic ‘Psycho’ Character

Jamie Lee Curtis dressed as her mother Janet Leigh from the horror classic “Psycho” at the costume party premiere of “Halloween Kills” on Tuesday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Curtis commanded attention when she hit the black arrivals carpet in a blonde wig and blue dress while carrying a bloody shower curtain. “It’s the ultimate good versus evil,” Curtis said of the “Halloween” franchise. “Laurie Strode represents the quotidian, quintessential, innocent American teenage girl, that is innocence personified. And when you collide it with the essence of evil which is Michael Meyers, you create a tension that you,...
'Halloween': Why Michael Myers' Mask Never Looked Scary Again After John Carpenter's Original

The mask worn by knife-wielding madman Michael Myers in 1978's Halloween is the stuff of low-budget legend. John Carpenter, undoubtedly the Master of Horror but even more masterful at stretching a dime into gold, left the mask in the hands of production designer Tommy Lee Wallace, who famously purchased a William Shatner mask from a random Hollywood Boulevard costume shop for $1.98, spraypainted it white, and tinkered with the eye holes and hair a bit. The result, against all logic and reason, was and still is terrifying enough to become iconic shorthand for "scary murderer with a knife." It's the blankness, the utter lack of emotion at odds with the quick, effectively brutal physical violence Nick Castle brought to the role; that first Michael Myers mask is the embodiment of the nothingness at the center of a sociopath. It's improbably scary, but the real surprise came later. Here we are after 43 years, eleven sequels, and budgets ballooned well past what Carpenter was dealing with in '78, and Michael Myers' mask has somehow never looked as good as it did when someone bought Captain Kirk's face for less than $2 and slapped some spray paint over it.
Scream Queens of Horror: Jamie Lee Curtis

Hollywood has seen scream queens come and go, and a lot of them have been way too over the top while others haven’t really inspired us to believe that they were in mortal danger or even genuinely surprised by the killer or monster that they’re supposed to get chased or killed by. If not for her great performance in the first Halloween movie, which would be far from her last, Jamie Lee Curtis made it apparent that her star wasn’t bound to dim and fade, especially since people still look up to her as the great Laurie Strode, one of the few characters in a horror movie that can say that she survived her attacker. From the first time she let loose with an ear-rending scream, Curtis was impressing people left and right. It’s funny to say this since there have been great and phenomenal scream queens that came before her and after, but she was still pegged as one of the greatest and is still considered as such today. Some would consider it an honor to be thought of as such, and others might just laugh at it. But in all honesty, it’s a mark of respect for having been a part of show business for so long.
Can There Be a Michael Myers Without Laurie Strode? Jamie Lee Curtis Answers

“Halloween” has been a staple of the spookiest season ever since John Carpenter unleashed the unrelenting monster Michael Myers on an unsuspecting suburban town in 1978. The man in the mask went from boy-murderer to indestructible killing machine, seemingly always drawn back to one person, his surviving sister Laurie Strode. Played by the incomparable Jamie Lee Curtis, fans have delighted in the (many) returns of Strode always flipping the traditional slasher script from victim to survivor. We spoke to the actress, who returns in David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Kills,” the second film in the trilogy,. Curtis discussed whether there can...
Halloween Kills star Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her greatest fears

Jamie Lee Curtis has now been scaring the hell out of cinemagoers for over four decades with her appearances in The Fog, Prom Night, Terror Train, and, of course, her portrayal of the Michael Myers-battling Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise. With the most recent entry in the series, Halloween Kills, debuting in theaters and on Peacock Oct. 15, we asked the actress to tell us what keeps her up at night. Read on to find out some of her biggest fears below.
Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis Pays Tribute to Psycho's Marion Crane with Premiere Outfit

Jamie Lee Curtis arrived at the Halloween Kills premiere last night in high style. The event was a costume party (in honor of Halloween, natch), and Curtis decided that her costume would be that of Marion Crane from Psycho. Crane, of course, was played by Janet Leigh, Curtis's mother. Before John Carpenter's original 1978 Halloween, Psycho was the standard-bearer for slasher movies, and remains probably the best-reviewed horror movie of all time. The idea of dressing as Marion Crane also plays into the theme of the new Halloween trilogy, which centers on three generations of Strode women and the relationships between mothers and daughters.
Jamie Lee Curtis decries plastic surgery, calls social media “cancer”

“Once you mess with your face, you can’t get it back.”. That’s a message from 62-year-old Halloween Kills star and producer Jamie Lee Curtis, in a new Fast Company article about her longevity and how she’s entering the busiest years of her career in her sixth decade on the planet.
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals husband's intimate nickname

Jamie Lee Curtis' husband calls her "Janie" when they're getting intimate. The 'Halloween Kills' actress never used to like her moniker because other children poked fun at her for having a boy's name so she asked her parents, late Hollywood stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, to change it slightly.
Jamie Lee Curtis Transforms Into Iconic Horror Character

Jamie Lee Curtis had horror fans going wild when she shared a photo on her official Instagram before heading to the costume party premiere of Halloween Kills (2021). Fans of the Halloween franchise and Alfred Hitchcock’s classic horror film Psycho (1960) were treated to a special surprise at the costume party premiere of the new film. Curtis paid homage to her late mother, actress Janet Leigh, by dressing up as her iconic horror character, Marion Crane. The Freaky Friday (2003) actress praised her mom in her Instagram caption, as you can see below.
