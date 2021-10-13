Jamie Lee Curtis Honors Mom by Recreating Must-See Psycho Look

Hollywood has seen scream queens come and go, and a lot of them have been way too over the top while others haven’t really inspired us to believe that they were in mortal danger or even genuinely surprised by the killer or monster that they’re supposed to get chased or killed by. If not for her great performance in the first Halloween movie, which would be far from her last, Jamie Lee Curtis made it apparent that her star wasn’t bound to dim and fade, especially since people still look up to her as the great Laurie Strode, one of the few characters in a horror movie that can say that she survived her attacker. From the first time she let loose with an ear-rending scream, Curtis was impressing people left and right. It’s funny to say this since there have been great and phenomenal scream queens that came before her and after, but she was still pegged as one of the greatest and is still considered as such today. Some would consider it an honor to be thought of as such, and others might just laugh at it. But in all honesty, it’s a mark of respect for having been a part of show business for so long.

