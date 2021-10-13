CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartfield, VA

Make the most of a cloudy Wednesday in Hartfield with these activities

 5 days ago

(HARTFIELD, VA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hartfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0cPqyPff00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

