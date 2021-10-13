Twin Valley Weather Forecast
TWIN VALLEY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 58 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 49 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 16
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 35 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
