Rainy forecast for Laona? Jump on it!

(LAONA, WI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Laona Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Laona:

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 63 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, October 15 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 54 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 54 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.