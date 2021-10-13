CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodson, LA

Make the most of a cloudy Wednesday in Dodson with these activities

Dodson Updates
Dodson Updates
 5 days ago

(DODSON, LA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Dodson Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dodson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cPqyECu00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Byhalia (MS) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Byhalia

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Byhalia: Monday, October 18: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October 19: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 20: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Thursday, October 21:
BYHALIA, MS
Sardis (MS) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Sardis

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sardis: Monday, October 18: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October 19: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 20: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Thursday,
SARDIS, MS
Dodson Updates

Dodson Updates

Dodson, LA
27
Followers
267
Post
626
Views
ABOUT

With Dodson Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy