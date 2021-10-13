Weather Forecast For Tok

TOK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight High 31 °F, low 21 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Slight Chance of Light Snow High 29 °F, low 21 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, October 15 Slight chance of light snow during the day; while snow showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 30 °F, low 18 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 26 °F, low 18 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.