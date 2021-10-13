Kenmare Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KENMARE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Snow showers during the day; while rain and snow showers overnight
- High 41 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of snow showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 42 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 52 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
