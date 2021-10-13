Trout Creek Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TROUT CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 49 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 47 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain and snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 55 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 65 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
