Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker media tour: Previewing the melee DPS jobs

I’m going to start this particular part of the Final Fantasy XIV media tour by just reassuring everyone who’s reading that if you were worried about Reaper… don’t be. It’s fun, it’s good, and it’s complex and technical as you will no doubt see once we get down into the section talking about it, but it is definitely as cool as you would hope a scythe-wielding job would be. Yes, the game is going to be awash in Reapers for a bit and a lot of them are going to be very bad at the job, but that was going to happen no matter what. At least in this case the problem is not that the job itself is bad, right? Right.