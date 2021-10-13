CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangeley, ME

Wednesday has sun for Rangeley — 3 ways to make the most of it

Rangeley News Beat
Rangeley News Beat
 5 days ago

(RANGELEY, ME) A sunny Wednesday is here for Rangeley, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rangeley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0cPqxiWn00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 63 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Rangeley News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

