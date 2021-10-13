Franklin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FRANKLIN, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly Cloudy
- High 69 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 16
Light Rain
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
