CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Hollywood, CA

Kiosk ‘won’t do sh*t’ to solve WeHo’s greater security issues, says Public Safety Commissioner

By Brandon Garcia
WEHOville.com
WEHOville.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Public Safety Commission wrestled with several fundamental security issues facing WeHo on Monday night, attempting to address them with urgency while grappling with their sheer scope. The debate began during public comment, when Bill Karpiak spoke up to ask for a security kiosk at the Ramada Plaza. “We’ve seen...

wehoville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHOville.com

UpClose: Lt. Bill Moulder, West Hollywood Sheriff Dept. Part 2

Lieutenant Bill Moulder, it is my pleasure to be with you once again. The idea behind these interviews is to bring he community and the WeHo sheriff closer together. Let’s start with something Captain Ramirez pointed out with the shortage of the entertainment police team. Is there a plan to get those entertainment cops back to full throttle?
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

SHERIFF: Voluntary compliance vs. ‘Vaccine Mandate Police’

In Los Angeles County we have a Board of Supervisors who repeatedly call to empty the jails and release felons back onto the streets; a District Attorney who refuses to prosecute many misdemeanors and has effectively de-criminalized a myriad of crimes through his special directives; a homeless problem in excess of 80K which continues to grow without solutions; a 54% increase in homicides; and all this occurred as LASD was defunded and stripped of 1,400 positions.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hollywood, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Monica, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Crime & Safety
West Hollywood, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
West Hollywood, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
WEHOville.com

Join a neighborhood meeting about new building on Martel Ave.

Applicant is proposing to construct a new five-story, 50-unit affordable housing building. YOU MAY PARTICIPATE AND VIEW THE MEETING VIA THE ZOOM PLATFORM:. 1041-1049 N. Martel Avenue Virtual Neighborhood Meeting Zoom Link. If you wish to make a public comment, please use the ‘raised hand’ feature in the Zoom application....
POLITICS
WEHOville.com

WeHo aims for zero carbon emissions … by 2030?

City Council on Monday received a first look at the new WeHo Climate Action — a revised roadmap to improving the city’s environmental policies and programs. It’s the next phase in an effort that began in 2011 when the city launched its first Climate Action Plan. WeHo has already achieved...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kiosk
WEHOville.com

OP/ED: Why is WeHo fighting plastic utensils when businesses are struggling to recover from pandemic?

West Hollywood….our city council is at it again!. Tucked neatly into the consent calendar for tomorrow night’s city council meeting (a strategic move to avoid discussion, debate or dissension) is an ordinance put forth by Sepi Shyne and John Erickson that bans the use of plastic products in food service. This means that restaurants, already overwhelmed as they attempt to keep up with new pandemic-related operational guidelines, will have to allocate time and resources to sourcing replacements for the single-use plastic straws, utensils, containers, lids, lid plugs, cups, bowls that were actually mandated during the pandemic. And you can bet that the cost of suitable replacements for these items will be higher, meaning one more hit to the bottom line of these businesses that are already dealing with the huge losses of nearly two years of business interruptions resulting from the pandemic and the protests that closed businesses throughout West Hollywood repeatedly.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Free plasticware faces extinction in WeHo

Proposed law would forbid restaurants from providing any utensil or container made of non-marine biodegradable plastic. West Hollywood is about to take the war on traditional plasticware to a whole new level. City Council will vote Monday night on a proposal by Councilmembers Sepi Shyne and John Erickson that would...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
WEHOville.com

Take a survey on the 8850 Sunset Blvd. project

Elyse Eisenberg, WeHo Heights Neighborhood Association Chairperson and a Business License Commissioner, has put together a series of surveys requesting community feedback on the pending 8850 Sunset Blvd. / Viper Room project. These comments will be submitted to Doug Vu for inclusion as part of the public response to the DEIR (Draft Environmental Report) which is due by Nov. 5. This project is expected to be presented to the City Council in February.
POLITICS
WEHOville.com

Mayor Meister answers WeHo’s burning questions

The West Hollywood West Residents Association hosted Mayor Lauren Meister for a virtual Q&A on Saturday, where she answered a wide array of questions from residents and spoke about her vision for the city as its new mayor. Meister is a longtime member and a past president of the association.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Mayor Pro Tem Shyne: Join me on the journey ahead

Mayor Pro Tem Sepi Shyne was sworn in to office on Monday evening. Her comments are republished below. Thank you to my colleagues for electing me to serve as Mayor Pro Tem. Thank you to all of our residents, community members, colleagues and staff and my wife, family and friends who have been so supportive over the past 9 months that I have served in office. Thank you to my dear friend Melahat Rafiei for swearing me in and for your support. Thank you to outgoing Mayor Horvath for your leadership and taking up the reigns when we asked you to serve a much longer term during the pandemic as Mayor and thank you to our new Mayor Meister for your leadership. I am honored to serve in this new leadership position with you.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo’s new mayor, mayor pro tem will be sworn in today

The City of West Hollywood will swear in Lauren Meister as Mayor and Sepi Shyne as Mayor Pro Tempore during the City of West Hollywood’s annual City Council Reorganization and Installation meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021. In order to safeguard health and safety, the meeting will take place by Virtual Teleconference. The regular meeting of the West Hollywood City Council will immediately follow the ceremony.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy