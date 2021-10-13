Melcher-Dallas Daily Weather Forecast
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
