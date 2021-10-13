Washington Daily Weather Forecast
WASHINGTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0