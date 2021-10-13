Daily Weather Forecast For White Sulphur Springs
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 41 °F, low 22 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 40 °F, low 21 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 25 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
