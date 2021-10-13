Why It’s Time for an Apple Music Refresh
Besides my unapologetically voracious consumption of physical media, I spend a lot of my time listening to music digitally by using services offering hi-res listening options, many of which have been detailed in this column. But I hadn’t accessed my longstanding Apple Music account to fill this need — until now. Since May, Apple Music has been serving up a massively upgraded library of lossless and hi-res offerings, which in turn made this the perfect opportunity to dive back into the iMusic ecosystem.www.soundandvision.com
