Why It’s Time for an Apple Music Refresh

By Mike Mettler
soundandvision.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBesides my unapologetically voracious consumption of physical media, I spend a lot of my time listening to music digitally by using services offering hi-res listening options, many of which have been detailed in this column. But I hadn’t accessed my longstanding Apple Music account to fill this need — until now. Since May, Apple Music has been serving up a massively upgraded library of lossless and hi-res offerings, which in turn made this the perfect opportunity to dive back into the iMusic ecosystem.

