4-Day Weather Forecast For Presque Isle
PRESQUE ISLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 61 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 55 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
