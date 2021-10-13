Daily Weather Forecast For Rock Point
ROCK POINT, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 55 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0