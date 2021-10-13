DoorDash Rolls Out Suite of Ad Offerings to Help Restaurants Reach Customers

In the last year and a half, each one of us has changed. We’ve developed habits, hobbies, heightened attention to hygiene, a deeper appreciation for smiles, and a more thoughtful consumption approach. The ripples of our massive redirection trickle down to every element of life; how we shop, what we buy, how we eat, to how we expect companies to package our e-commerce purchases. Balancing new consumer behavior and the need to adapt while sustaining the same level of acceptance can feel a bit like a game of Tetris. However, combined with consumer insights and strategic research, companies can elevate their packaging to protect the integrity of their food contents, connect with consumers on a new level, and contribute less waste to the environment all in one fell swoop.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 HOURS AGO