DoorDash Rolls Out Suite of Ad Offerings to Help Restaurants Reach Customers
DoorDash is announcing a suite of advertising offerings that will allow restaurants and brands of all sizes, from local merchants to global brands, to reach new customers and grow their business on the DoorDash marketplace. From existing offerings including promotions in the Offers Hub and homepage banners, to new solutions including the launch of Sponsored Listings, there are multiple tools available for brands to get in front of their customers all the way through to the point of sale.www.qsrmagazine.com
