Lawrence, MA

Mayor Assigns More Police to Lawrence High in the Wake of Recent Fights

By Marc Fortier
nbcboston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mayor of Lawrence, Massachusetts, is assigning additional police resources to Lawrence High School after a recent spate of violence. "Multiple altercations at Lawrence High School in recent days has confirmed to us that in-person school after a more than twelve month break is taking a mental and emotional toll on students, educators, and the community alike that will require special attention and additional resources in our school community," Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said in a statement issued late Tuesday.

