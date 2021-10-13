Mayor Assigns More Police to Lawrence High in the Wake of Recent Fights
The mayor of Lawrence, Massachusetts, is assigning additional police resources to Lawrence High School after a recent spate of violence. "Multiple altercations at Lawrence High School in recent days has confirmed to us that in-person school after a more than twelve month break is taking a mental and emotional toll on students, educators, and the community alike that will require special attention and additional resources in our school community," Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said in a statement issued late Tuesday.www.nbcboston.com
