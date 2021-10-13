CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washburn, ND

Rainy forecast for Washburn? Jump on it!

Washburn News Alert
Washburn News Alert
 5 days ago

(WASHBURN, ND) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Washburn, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Washburn:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gzhcc_0cPqvtmI00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Rain Showers

    • High 46 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 36 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 47 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Bill Clinton discharged from hospital after treatment for infection

Former President Bill Clinton was discharged from a Southern California hospital Sunday morning, the physician overseeing the doctors treating him said. The former president was admitted for a non-COVID-related infection earlier this week. Dr. Alpesh Amin, executive director of hospital medicine at UC Irvine Health, said in a statement that...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washburn, ND
CBS News

1st-ever "Earthshot Prize" winners announced as Prince William gives planet-saving innovators a boost

London — Some of the world's biggest celebrities joined Britain's Prince William in London on Sunday night for first-ever "Earthshot Prize" awards ceremony. The award, created by Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, was inspired by John F. Kennedy's "Moonshot" pledge to get Americans on the moon. The Earthshot is also designed to inspire innovation — but not to reach the heavens. The Earthshot is a bid to keep the planet we currently inhabit liveable for future generations.
INDIA
NBC News

ESPN reporter Allison Williams leaving network over Covid vaccine mandate

Longtime ESPN college football and basketball reporter Allison Williams said over the weekend that she will be leaving the network over its Covid-19 vaccine mandate. "I have been denied my request for accommodation" to not get the vaccine, Williams, 37, said in a video posted Friday to Instagram. "Effective next week I will be separated from the company."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

'American way' dropped from Superman's updated motto

Superman is getting an updated motto from DC Comics that drops "the American Way" from “Truth, Justice and the American Way," Variety reported. The new Superman motto will be "Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow.”. DC Comics publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee announced the change during the virtual...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Rain Showers
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Studios reach deal with film and TV crews to avoid looming strike

An 11th-hour deal was reached Saturday, averting a strike of film and television crews that would have seen some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers walk off their jobs and would have frozen productions in Hollywood and across the U.S. After days of marathon negotiations, representatives from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage...
MOVIES
Washburn News Alert

Washburn News Alert

Washburn, ND
14
Followers
277
Post
904
Views
ABOUT

With Washburn News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy