Key inflation report: Prices aren't coming back to earth anytime soon

News Channel Nebraska
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS inflation remains much higher than anyone would like — consumers, the White House, the Federal Reserve... In September, prices stayed high, returning to a 13-year peak after dipping a bit in August. Consumer price inflation — one of the key inflation indicators — rose 0.4% in September, adjustefor seasonal...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

Joe Biden
Money

What Is 'Transitory' Inflation, and When Will Prices Come Down?

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen weighed in on Americans' growing concerns about inflation this week, telling CBS Evening News she believes the increased prices are "transitory." But not everyone agrees. Raphael Bostic, the president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve, said Tuesday that he's no longer using the term "transitory" to describe...
BUSINESS
AFP

IMF, G20 fret over supply chain bottlenecks, inflation fears

Global finance officials gathered in Washington on Wednesday were focused on finding a way to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks that are driving prices higher and threatening to derail the economic recovery. IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said the lag in vaccination rates to contain the pandemic in developing nations is contributing to the supply constraints, and "as long as it widens, this risk of interruptions in global supply chains is going to be higher."
BUSINESS
New York Post

Inflation comes in hotter than expected as prices spike 5.4 percent

Inflation continued to surge in September, with prices rising more than expected as companies grapple with a snarled supply chain and a nationwide labor shortage, the feds said Wednesday. The Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index, which measures a basket of goods and services as well as energy and food costs,...
BUSINESS
#Us Inflation#Price Index#Food Prices#The White House#The Federal Reserve#Delta
FXStreet.com

Commodity price surge fan fears of inflation as we await key data

October can be a tricky month for stock markets, if you believe in seasonality, and this week is usually the worst, with the 10th ad 12th historically the worst days for stock market performance in October. Thus, it should be no surprise that US stock markets have turned negative at the end of the Monday session. In fact, the UK index has been defying seasonal weakness, and has been the recent out-performer in Europe due to its large energy sector. The themes at the start of this week include sharply rising commodity prices, the price of Brent crude oil continues to surge after last week’s Opec meeting and it is up 1.6% on Monday, just below $84 per barrel, WTI is at a 7-year high and broke above $80 per barrel on Monday, while cotton is also at a 10-year high. Elsewhere, rising sovereign bond yields is also a theme to watch out for, with the 10-year US Treasury yield surging above 1.6% at the end of last week, and the UK 10-year Gilt yield rising to its highest level 2019 on the back of some hawkish talk from Bank of England policy makers.
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

Strong Wage Gains Cast Doubt That Inflation Is Going Away Anytime Soon

Strong wage gains in September lend credence to the notion that inflation could run longer than many economists anticipate. The persistent price increases have ramifications for consumers and policymakers. Despite the slow pace of job growth in the last two months, most economists expect the Federal Reserve to start easing...
BUSINESS
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues, well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as case numbers are felt across certain segments of the economy. Some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. Used-Car Prices, Key Inflation Driver, Surge to Record

(Bloomberg) -- Used-car prices, one of the biggest factors in U.S. inflation this year, rose to an all-time high in September as pandemic-driven supply-chain disruptions continued. The Manheim U.S. Used Vehicle Value Index, a measure of pricing trends at wholesale auctions, increased 5.3% in September from a month earlier, the...
BUSINESS
AFP

US industrial output drops in Sept as supply issues plague economy

Output by US industries fell sharply last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, according to official data released Monday. - Hurricane impact - Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August, according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
AFP

No fear of inflation 'runaway train': IMF chief

Global finance officials are worried about rising inflation pressures but there it is little fear that it will become a "runaway train," IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Sunday. However, in advanced economies "policymakers have the tools" to deal with inflation, she said, so "there is no significant concern that this would be a runaway train."
BUSINESS
Tulsa World

IMF warns economy recovery threatened by virus, inflation

WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund is warning of rising threats to the global economic recovery posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and an outbreak of inflation. The lending agency called Thursday for greater efforts from wealthy nations to boost coronavirus vaccination rates in poorer countries, while also urging the...
BUSINESS

