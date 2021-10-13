CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

SPD: 20-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Schenectady

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Schenectady Police Department, they are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, October 12 in the area of Forest Rd and Francis Ave.

They said a Schenectady Patrol Officer heard several shots fired coming from the area of Francis Ave and Forest Rd. When officers arrived at the scene they found seven shell casings at that intersection.

Witnesses said they saw a car pull up to a parked car and begin shooting at the occupants inside.

While officers were on scene, Ellis Hospital notified dispatch that a male arrived with a gunshot wound to his foot.

When officers tried to speak to the 20-year-old from Schenectady, he was uncooperative, but it was determined that the victim was an occupant of the parked vehicle at Forest Rd and Francis Ave.

There is currently no suspect in custody and detectives are actively investigating the incident. Those with information are asked to contact their Tips Line at (518)788-6566.

