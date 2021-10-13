CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Democratic Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro Formally Announces Candidacy For Governor

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro has formally announced his candidacy for governor, becoming the first Democratic candidate in the gubernatorial race. The 48-year-old released a video to launch the campaign, saying it is time for him to “get in the game.”. “I understand people feel like...

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bowling Green Daily News

Shapiro declares candidacy for governor, blasts Republicans

Launching his gubernatorial campaign Wednesday, Pennsylvania’s Democratic attorney general sought to tie the crowded Republican field to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn last year’s election. Josh Shapiro, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary so far, said Republican gubernatorial candidates are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wisr680.com

Shapiro To Announce Bid For Governor

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro appears ready to announce his bid for governor. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting that Shapiro will make the announcement tomorrow in Pittsburgh. The 48-year-old Shapiro is from Montgomery County where he served as a county commissioner before heading to the state house for six years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
hngn.com

Attorney General Josh Shapiro Announces Gubernatorial Bid in The 2022 Election; Journalist Claims There Could Be Some Repercussions

Attorney General Josh Shapiro just announced that he will be running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. However, his decision could pose some repercussions to the 2024 presidential election. According to CNN, Shapiro is a Democratic candidate who will most likely not adhere to Donald Trump's requests if the latter...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Top Democrats woo Black voters in Virginia governor's race

Voting rights advocate Stacy Abrams on Sunday urged Black churchgoers to turn out for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in next month's Virginia governor's election, saying that what happens in the most watched race this year will “tell the world who are" in future contests with even higher stakes.Abrams has become a leading national voice in the party since narrowly losing the 2018 race for governor in Georgia. With her appearances at three churches in Norfolk, Abrams is joining other political heavyweights in trying to ensure that a state trending increasingly Democratic in recent years does not flip back to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Josh Shapiro
UPI News

Democratic Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo jumps into 2022 governor's race

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Another Democrat on Monday jumped into the race to become Florida's governor next year and hoping to unseat Republican Ron DeSantis. State Sen. Annette Taddeo announced her campaign in a video posted online. She is the third high-profile Democrat to join the race, after U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Democratic#Cbs#The Associated Press
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Election Workers Fired After Being Caught Putting Hundreds of Voter Forms Through Shredder

Two election workers in Georgia have lost their jobs after colleagues are said to have caught them destroying hundreds of voter registration forms. The Fulton County elections director, Richard Barron, said Monday that the pair destroyed around 300 forms that were supposed to be processed before local elections next month. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who famously stood up against former President Donald Trump after he told Raffensperger to “find” enough ballots to reverse President Joe Biden’s election win in the state, issued a furious statement about the form-shredding and called on the Justice Department to investigate. “After 20 years of documented failure in Fulton County elections, Georgians are tired of waiting to see what the next embarrassing revelation will be,” said Raffensperger. “The Department of Justice needs to take a long look at what Fulton County is doing and how their leadership disenfranchises Fulton voters through incompetence and malfeasance.”
FULTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Pro-impeachment lawmaker Adam Kinzinger admits he may have to quit over redistricting

Republican Rep Adam Kinzinger – one of Donald Trump’s most vocal critics in the GOP – says he will review “all of the options” after Illinois’ legislature released a map of new congressional districts that could put him at a disadvantage in getting re-elected.Mr Kinzinger, who has served six terms in the House, made the remarks after Illinois released a proposed map with 14 Democratic seats and three Republican seats, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. “Following the release of the new congressional maps for Illinois, my team and I will spend some time looking them over and reviewing all of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy