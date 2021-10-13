CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley, MI

Ashley Weather Forecast

Ashley Updates
Ashley Updates
 5 days ago

ASHLEY, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0cPqvJRU00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Ashley, MI
With Ashley Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

