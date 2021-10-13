Ashley Weather Forecast
ASHLEY, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0