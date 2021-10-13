CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rocksprings, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Rocksprings

Rocksprings News Watch
Rocksprings News Watch
 5 days ago

ROCKSPRINGS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZacK_0cPqvGnJ00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Bill Clinton discharged from hospital after treatment for infection

Former President Bill Clinton was discharged from a Southern California hospital Sunday morning, the physician overseeing the doctors treating him said. The former president was admitted for a non-COVID-related infection earlier this week. Dr. Alpesh Amin, executive director of hospital medicine at UC Irvine Health, said in a statement that...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocksprings, TX
CBS News

1st-ever "Earthshot Prize" winners announced as Prince William gives planet-saving innovators a boost

London — Some of the world's biggest celebrities joined Britain's Prince William in London on Sunday night for first-ever "Earthshot Prize" awards ceremony. The award, created by Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, was inspired by John F. Kennedy's "Moonshot" pledge to get Americans on the moon. The Earthshot is also designed to inspire innovation — but not to reach the heavens. The Earthshot is a bid to keep the planet we currently inhabit liveable for future generations.
INDIA
NBC News

ESPN reporter Allison Williams leaving network over Covid vaccine mandate

Longtime ESPN college football and basketball reporter Allison Williams said over the weekend that she will be leaving the network over its Covid-19 vaccine mandate. "I have been denied my request for accommodation" to not get the vaccine, Williams, 37, said in a video posted Friday to Instagram. "Effective next week I will be separated from the company."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

'American way' dropped from Superman's updated motto

Superman is getting an updated motto from DC Comics that drops "the American Way" from “Truth, Justice and the American Way," Variety reported. The new Superman motto will be "Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow.”. DC Comics publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee announced the change during the virtual...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Studios reach deal with film and TV crews to avoid looming strike

An 11th-hour deal was reached Saturday, averting a strike of film and television crews that would have seen some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers walk off their jobs and would have frozen productions in Hollywood and across the U.S. After days of marathon negotiations, representatives from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage...
MOVIES
Rocksprings News Watch

Rocksprings News Watch

Rocksprings, TX
24
Followers
217
Post
534
Views
ABOUT

With Rocksprings News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy