Weather Forecast For Scooba
SCOOBA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 16
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
