Lamar Jackson named AFC offensive player of the week

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamar Jackson led a comeback for the ages on Monday night and now he’s been honored for his performance. The Ravens’ quarterback was named the AFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday morning. Jackson enjoyed the best passing game of his career, completing 86 percent of his 43 throws...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

