Norfork Weather Forecast
NORFORK, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0