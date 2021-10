The story of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense in 2020, oft repeated during and after the season, was that it was a 'work in progress.' With no offseason program and no preseason games, newly-arrived quarterback Tom Brady was learning Bruce Arians' scheme on the fly and gradually gaining familiarity with his teammates tendencies. Arians pinpoints the second half of the Week 12 Kansas City game, which featured a hurried but ultimately unsuccessful comeback, as the moment when the offense really jelled. And, indeed, Brady and the Bucs were nearly unstoppable for the next eight games, the last of which was Super Bowl LV.

