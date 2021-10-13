Kirklin Daily Weather Forecast
KIRKLIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
