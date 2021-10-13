Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(GARDEN VALLEY, ID) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Garden Valley Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Garden Valley:

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly cloudy then isolated rain and snow showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 50 °F, low 22 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 25 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 25 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 29 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.