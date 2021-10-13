Weather Forecast For Osborne
OSBORNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 59 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
