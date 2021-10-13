CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ness City, KS

Sun forecast for Ness City — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Ness City Daily
Ness City Daily
 5 days ago

(NESS CITY, KS) A sunny Wednesday is here for Ness City, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ness City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0cPqujET00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 40 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 40 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Slight chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

With Ness City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

