Sun forecast for Kinsley — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(KINSLEY, KS) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kinsley:

Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 64 °F, low 42 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Slight chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 60 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 70 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.