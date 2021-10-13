Leakey Weather Forecast
LEAKEY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
