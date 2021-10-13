Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Benton
FORT BENTON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 51 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0