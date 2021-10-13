A rainy Wednesday in Linton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LINTON, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Linton Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Linton:

Wednesday, October 13 Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 56 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 49 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 26 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 52 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 23 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 60 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 18 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.