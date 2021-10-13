CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferron, UT

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Ferron

 5 days ago

(FERRON, UT) A sunny Wednesday is here for Ferron, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ferron:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cPqubAf00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Slight chance of snow showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 44 °F, low 24 °F
    • 8 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 29 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

