4-Day Weather Forecast For Hettinger
HETTINGER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers then cloudy overnight
- High 43 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 37 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 50 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0