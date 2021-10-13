4-Day Weather Forecast For Hettinger

HETTINGER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers then cloudy overnight High 43 °F, low 28 °F Windy: 37 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 46 °F, low 28 °F Windy: 26 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 50 °F, low 30 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 58 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 18 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.